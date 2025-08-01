Second death reported from two-vehicle crash July 10 in Kansas City, Missouri

The driver of a car involved in a fatal crash July 10 in Kansas City, Missouri, died Thursday at a hospital.

A front seat passenger in that vehicle died at the crash scene at Blue Ridge Road and Eastern Avenue, according to a report from the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department.

The victim's names have not been released.

The crash happened just after 4:40 p.m. and involved a silver Dodge Dakota traveling southbound on Blue Ridge and a green Subaru Forester traveling north on Eastern.

The Subaru entered the intersection and hit the left side of the Dodge.

The collision caused the Dodge to rotate, striking the curb and a metal light pole before overturning.

Both the driver and the passenger of the Dodge were unrestrained, police said.

The driver and rear seat passenger in the Subaru were not injured.

—

