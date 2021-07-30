Second man charged in fatal shooting at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — Two men from Jefferson City have been charged in the death of a man at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend.
Craig Hawkins Jr., 23, was charged Thursday with second-degree murder and first-degree assault in the May 29 death of Vonza Watson, 27, at the Lazy Gators entertainment venue near the Lake.
Chad Brewer, 29, was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in Watson's death. He also faces two drug charges.
Investigators allege Watson, a rapper and visual artist known as VNZA, was killed during a fight involving several people.
Court documents allege Hawkins hit Watson several times during the fight. Based on video obtained from the scene, authorities believe Brewer fired a shot during the fight that hit Watson in the chest, The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports.
Watson grew up in Jefferson City and Michigan and had most recently been living in the Kansas City area.
