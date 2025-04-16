Second mass killer in 2019 Kansas City, Kansas, bar murders found guilty Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The second of two men responsible for the October 2019 shooting deaths of four people in a Kansas City, Kansas, bar was found guilty of multiple charges Wednesday in Wyandotte County District Court.

A Wyandotte County judge found Hugo Villanueva-Morales guilty of four counts of capital murder, multiple counts of aggravated battery and felon in possession of a firearm after a bench trial.

Tyler Navas Tequila KC was the site of a shooting Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Nine people were shot and four were killed.

The mass murder happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the Tequila KC Bar, 1013 Central Ave.

About 40 people were inside the bar when the shooting began.

The four victims killed by gunfire were Alfredo Calderon, 29, Eba Meza-Aguirre, 29, Francisco Anaya-Garcia, 34, and Martin Rodriguez-Gonzalez, 58.

KCK police said detectives at the time said they did not think the shootings were random.

Tyler Navas Friends and family gathered on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, to remember four people killed when two suspects opened fire on a Kansas City, Kansas, bar.

The other killer, Javier Alatorre, pleaded guilty in December 2023 to four counts of second-degree murder in Wyandotte County District Court.

He was sentenced to 34 years in prison.

