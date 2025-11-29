Second person died after Nov. 23 high-speed crash where vehicle landed upside down in Brush Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a car involved in a high-speed wreck on Nov. 23 died at a hospital four days after the crash in which the vehicle ran off Ward Parkway and landed upside down in Brush Creek.

The crash also killed a female passenger in the car. She was pronounced dead the day of the crash at a Kansas City hospital, according to a KCPD news release.

Names of the driver and passenger have not been released

Police said the crash happened about 2:20 a.m. when the car, traveling west at a high rate of speed on Ward Parkway, lost control in the curve that turns the road to the south, police said.

The car shot over the guardrail and crashed upside down in Brush Creek.

These have been 61 people killed in traffic crashes this year in Kansas City, Missouri

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.