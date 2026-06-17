Sedalia man, 30, killed in single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Pettis County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 30-year-old Sedalia man died in a single-vehicle crash late Tuesday night in Pettis County, Missouri.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says around 11:18 p.m. Tuesday, the man was driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger north on Missouri Highway M north of Whiteman Road when he lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree and a fence, and overturned.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A 30-year-old female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

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