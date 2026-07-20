Sedalia man, 36, drowns Saturday in Truman Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 36-year-old man from Sedalia died early Saturday when he drowned in Truman Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the man was swimming around 8:20 a.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Bend Swim Beach at Truman Lake when he went under the surface.

Water Patrol crews were called to the scene and recovered the man’s body a short time later.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.