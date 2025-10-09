Sedalia man, woman killed in Wednesday crash on U.S. Highway 50

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Sedalia, Missouri, man and woman were killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on U.S. 50 Highway in Pettis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 50-year-old Sedalia man was driving a 2025 Toyota Camry southbound on Missouri Highway MM. The man entered the intersection of U.S. 50 Highway and Missouri Highway MM on a green light.

That’s where the Toyota was struck by the driver of a 2004 Mac dump truck traveling westbound on U.S. 50.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to a regional hospital, where he died from his injuries in the crash.

A 48-year-old female passenger in the Toyota was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Troopers did not list any injuries to the driver of the dump truck, a 36-year-old Shelbina, Missouri, man.

