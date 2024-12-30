Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Sedalia teen, 17, killed Saturday morning in crash

Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be safe ahead of busy travel day
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Daniela Leon
Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers set to add extra troopers to monitor roads the day before Thanksgiving.
Missouri State Highway Patrol cautions drivers to be safe ahead of busy travel day
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old from Sedalia, Missouri, died and an 18-year-old male was injured Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teen was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado just before 11 a.m. on Smasal Road east of Welliver Road in Pettis County when he lost control of the vehicle.

Troopers say the vehicle struck a creek embankment before coming to rest.

The 17-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. An 18-year-old male who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone