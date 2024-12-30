Sedalia teen, 17, killed Saturday morning in crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 17-year-old from Sedalia, Missouri, died and an 18-year-old male was injured Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the teen was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado just before 11 a.m. on Smasal Road east of Welliver Road in Pettis County when he lost control of the vehicle.

Troopers say the vehicle struck a creek embankment before coming to rest.

The 17-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene. An 18-year-old male who was a passenger in the vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

—

