Sedalia teenager, 16, killed in personal watercraft accident at Table Rock Lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A teenager from Sedalia, Missouri, was killed Saturday in a personal watercraft accident at Table Rock Lake.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the Clevenger Cover near Hollister.

A 2021 Sea-Doo, operated by a 16-year-old male, and a 2024 Sea-Doo, operated by a 19-year-old male, collided head-on.

The 16-year-old, of Sedalia, was pronounced dead at the scene, per the highway patrol.

MSHP said the 19-year-old operator of the 2024 Sea-Doo hails from Ozark, Missouri.

