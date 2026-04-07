Semi crash closes eastbound I-670 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash involving a semi-truck has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 670 past U.S. 71 Highway in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department spokesperson said first responders received a report about the crash around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The spokesperson said crews were still working to determine how many vehicles were involved in the crash and the extent of any injuries.

As part of the KCFD response, hazardous materials crews arrived on scene to clean up diesel fuel spilled in the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.