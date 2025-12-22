Semi driver killed Monday after being run over by trailer tug in Kansas City, MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The driver of a semi truck who had gotten out of his semi Monday morning was struck and killed by the driver of a trailer tug that passed by.

First responders received word of the incident around 7 a.m. Monday near the intersection of NW 106th Street and North Pomona Avenue.

A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department spokesperson said the driver of the semi-truck had exited the cab of the truck and was standing in a lane of travel on N. Pomona when they were struck, knocked to the ground and then runover by a trailer tug that was traveling south on Pomona.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the trailer tug was not injured in the incident.

