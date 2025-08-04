Semi hauling gasoline overturns, leaks at Jesse James Farm Road, NE 138th Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semitruck hauling gasoline overturned Monday afternoon on Jesse James Farm Road at NE 138th Street, prompting an extended closure.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the semi overturned around 1 p.m.

Jesse James Farm Road will remain closed between 132nd and 138th streets overnight. Barricades have been placed along this stretch.

A semi hauling gasoline has overturned on Jesse James Farm Rd. at NE 138th St. No one is hurt. The Road is closed between 129th and 144th streets outside of Kearney. The tank is leaking, and @KFRPD is on scene for hazmat. pic.twitter.com/T3gSsGPZF2 — Clay County, Missouri Sheriff (@SheriffClayCo) August 4, 2025

The sheriff’s office said no injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash.

In addition to the Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District, the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department and Missouri Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

Cleanup crews have been advised their assistance will be needed through Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

