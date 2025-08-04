Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Semi hauling gasoline overturns, leaks at Jesse James Farm Road, NE 138th Street

overturned semi.jpeg
Clay County Sheriff's Office
Overturned semi
overturned semi.jpeg
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semitruck hauling gasoline overturned Monday afternoon on Jesse James Farm Road at NE 138th Street, prompting an extended closure.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the semi overturned around 1 p.m.

Jesse James Farm Road will remain closed between 132nd and 138th streets overnight. Barricades have been placed along this stretch.

The sheriff’s office said no injuries were reported in the single-vehicle crash.

In addition to the Kearney Fire and Rescue Protection District, the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department and Missouri Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

Cleanup crews have been advised their assistance will be needed through Tuesday, the sheriff's office said.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_Lets Talk.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us