Semi hauling trash overturned Friday in Olathe, causing quite the mess

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A semi-truck hauling trash overturned Friday afternoon in Olathe, leading to quite a mess.

First responders received a call just after 2 p.m. on reports of a crash on the ramp from W. 151st Street to northbound Interstate 35.

The Kansas Highway Patrol posted on social media that the driver took the turn too quickly, causing the load of trash to spill out.

Police have blocked off the ramp to northbound I-35 and westbound 151st Street while crews clean up the mess. The closure could last several hours.

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