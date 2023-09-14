Serial Leavenworth burglar convicted for crime spree, including using fake $100 bill to buy Little Caesars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A serial thief and burglar in Leavenworth was convicted of several crimes he committed, including using a fake $100 bill to buy chicken wings and pizza from a Little Caesars.

Shawn M. Logan, 44, was found guilty of 16 charges for incidents that happened between June 2020 and March 2023.

In June 2020, Logan purchased chicken wings, bread sticks and a soda using a fake $100 bill.

During a probe into the incident, investigators verified the bill was fake because there was no watermark. Logan was charged with counterfeiting currency.

Logan was also caught and charged for stealing six vehicles, mostly pickup trucks, during the crime spree.

On one of those occasions, Logan engaged in small talk with a cashier at a grocery store on Christmas Eve 2022.

During the conversation, Logan stole keys that were left at the register and drove away with a Subaru Legacy.

Logan will be sentenced on Oct. 18.

