Serious injuries reported in Wednesday 3-car crash involving 2 teens, woman in Pettis County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two teen boys and a 24-year-old woman sustained serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Pettis County, west of Sedalia, Missouri.

The crash occurred around 9:19 p.m. on Route Y, east of Van Natta Road, as a 15-year-old Sedalia driver of a 2012 Audi A4 attempted to overtake a 2011 BMW 328 driven by a 16-year-old Warrensburg teen.

As the two teens were cresting a hill, the front of the Audi struck the BMW, which caused the BMW to spin in the roadway before it was hit by a 2003 Toyota Camry, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The Toyota, driven by a 24-year-old Sedalia woman, then went off the roadway and hit a tree.

The Sedalia woman was transported by air ambulance to University Hospital - Columbia for serious injuries.

The driver of the Audi was also taken to University Hospital for serious injuries, while the driver of the BMW was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital - Kansas City for serious injuries.

It is unknown if any of the drivers were wearing a seat belt, according to MSHP.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.