Several boats, docks damaged in overnight fire at Lake of the Ozarks

Missouri State Highway Patrol
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight fire that damaged several boats and docks at Lake of the Ozarks.

Just after 1 a.m. Monday, troopers and other first responders were called to the Wheelhouse Marina on a large fire.

Troopers arrived and saw several docks and boats on fire.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which had been brought under control later Monday morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

