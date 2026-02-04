Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Several downtown Cameron, Missouri, buildings damaged in Tuesday blaze

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several downtown Cameron, Missouri, businesses and apartments may be a total loss following a fire Tuesday afternoon.

The Cameron Police Department told KSHB 41 the fire started at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West 3rd Street, near McCorkel’s Eatery and Pub. The Cameron Fire Department arrived on the scene within minutes of the initial call.

No injuries to people or pets have been reported.

The fire was under control by around 9 p.m. Tuesday thanks to help from multiple agencies: Cameron Fire Department, St. Joseph Fire Department, Hamilton Fire Department, Central DeKalb County Fire Protection District, Union Star Fire Department, Clarksdale Fire Department, Stewartsville Fire Department, Osborn Fire Protection District and the KAW Fire Protection District.

Cameron police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to help with traffic control and public safety, and Cameron Utility and Street crews played a key role during the incident as well.

Several businesses and citizens helped where they could, with the American Red Cross assisting those displaced by the fire.

Police said the fire smoldered overnight Tuesday and flared up again Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, per Cameron police.

