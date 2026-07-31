Several fire departments battle 3-alarm fire at Independence strip mall Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several fire departments were called in on Friday morning to help battle a three-alarm fire at an Independence strip mall.

An Independence Fire Department spokesperson said 911 dispatchers started to receive calls around 6:30 a.m. Friday about heavy smoke coming from the building at 13920 E. US 40 Highway.

When the first crews arrived, they reported heavy black smoke coming from a vacant strip mall.

The call was upgraded to a three-alarm response, prompting units from Kansas City, Missouri, Raytown, Sugar Creek and the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District to send crews to help. Assisting agencies also helped provide fire coverage in Independence, since most of the city's fire units were called to help at the fire.

The spokesperson said one responding firefighter became disoriented after entering the building and called a mayday alarm. The firefighter was located a few minutes later and was able to evacuate the building without injury.

Crews remained on the scene as of 9 a.m. to work on hot spots and are monitoring for any flare-ups, though the fire is under control.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and may be updated.