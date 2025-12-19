Shawnee firefighters thank ‘alert neighbor' for heads up of apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters from Shawnee, Overland Park and Lenexa turned back a blaze at an apartment building Thursday night.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Shawnee firefighters were working a crash near the intersection of W. 75th Street and Quivira Road when a neighbor alerted them to a fire at a nearby apartment building.

Crews were dispatched to the fire in the 7500 block of Garnett Street and arrived to see flames from the top of a two-story apartment building.

A second-alarm was struck to allow additional resources to respond to the fire. Crews placed the fire under control just before 7 p.m.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage remained under investigation Thursday night and Friday morning.

