Shawnee man drowns Saturday at Lake of the Ozarks

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee man, 62, drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the incident occurred around 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the 32600 block of Crescent Drive.

MSHP said the man jumped off a dock into the water. He surfaced before going under.

The Mid-County Fire Protection District Water Rescue Dive Team was able to recover the man’s body.

He was pronounced dead by the Morgan County medical examiner.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.