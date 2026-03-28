Shawnee Mission East High School student taken into custody for threat

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Prairie Village Police Department was alerted of a "criminal threat" Saturday directed at two different locations in Prairie Village, Kansas.

One of the locations included Shawnee Mission East High School, located at 7500 Mission Road.

Responding officers identified the responsible individual, an 18-year-old Shawnee Mission East High School student, according to a press release from the police department.

Police report the student was taken into custody without incident.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, per police.

“The safety of our residents remains our top priority, and we appreciate the cooperation and vigilance of the public,” Prairie Village police said in a press release.

Police have not shared what the reported threat was at this time.

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