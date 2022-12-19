Shawnee mother admits to role in death of 2-year-old son who died from fentanyl overdose

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee mother admitted to her role in the death of her two-year-old son who died after a fentanyl overdose in 2020.

Shelly Christine Vallejo pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Johnson County court on Monday.

The child's father, Jean Pierre Morales, pleaded guilty last month to distributing drugs that resulted in their son's death.

On Nov. 14, 2020, police responded to a home in Merriam and found the boy unresponsive. The boy later died.

Vallejo will be sentenced in February 2023.

