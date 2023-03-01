Shawnee mother sentenced to over 10 years in fatal fentanyl overdose of 2-year-old son

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Shawnee mother was sentenced for her role in the death of her 2-year-old son, who overdosed on fentanyl in 2021.

Shelly Christine Vallejo pleaded guilty before a judge in Johnson County District Court to second-degree murder last December.

The month prior, Jean Pierre Morales of Shawnee pleaded guilty to distributing drugs that resulted in death.

Morales was booked into jail on April 1, 2021, after he was charged in his son’s death.

He is set to be sentenced in March 2023.

On Nov. 14, 2020, police in Merriam responded to a house where a child was unresponsive. The child died shortly thereafter.

Last September, KSHB 41 released a special 360 report on fentanyl overdoses among children detailing the devastating effects of overdoses on families and the community.

—