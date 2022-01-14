Shawnee police investigating after 2 shot Thursday evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Thursday evening.
Officers responded to the 5100 block of Millridge Street at around 6 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't immediately available, but the two victims were located in that area.
No suspect information was available.
This story is developing and will be updated.
