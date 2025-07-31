Shawnee police searching for suspect in alleged stabbing Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Shawnee Police Department is searching near 79th Street and Nieman Road for a suspect in an alleged stabbing Thursday.

Just after 1:30 p.m., Shawnee police responded to a physical disturbance in the 10900 block of West 75th Street.

Police said a man stabbed another man inside a local business, then ran south from the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The alleged suspect is described as a white male with long black hair, wearing a black shirt, black shorts or pants, and black shoes.

Authorities said no one should approach him.

People should avoid the area and contact the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or call 911 if they see anyone matching the suspect’s description.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.