Sheriff: 3 people killed in Thursday house fire in Weatherby, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The DeKalb County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire Thursday that claimed the lives of three people.
First responders from several agencies were called to the fire Thursday at a home about 70 minutes northeast of Kansas City.
As crews battled the fire, the bodies of three people were located inside the house.
The cause of death of the three people and the cause of the fire are under investigation by local agencies and the Missouri State Fire Marshal’s office.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Mike Marvin at 806-449-5802.
