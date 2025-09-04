Sheriff: Child died Wednesday night in ‘medical incident’ on K-10 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a child during a “medical incident” on Wednesday night.

A sheriff’s spokesperson said deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the incident on the eastbound lanes of Kansas Highway 10 at Kill Creek Road.

The spokesperson said first responders arrived and located a vehicle with one adult and two children inside.

One of the two children was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other child was transported to an area hospital.

The status of the adult was not immediately provided.

No additional information about the incident was available as of Thursday afternoon.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.