Sheriff: Girl, 6, drowned Monday in Milford Lake, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Geary County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office says a 6-year-old girl drowned Monday afternoon in Milford Lake.

According to a press release, deputies were called around 4:57 p.m. on a possible drowning at the swim beach by the Splashpad and South Boat Ramp at the lake.

First responders were able to locate the girl, who was transported to the Stormont Vail Flint Hills campus, where she died from her injuries.

No foul play is suspected in the girl’s drowning, but authorities are asking anyone who might have been in the area and have information about the incident to call 785-238-2261.

