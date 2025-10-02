Sheriff: Kansas resident lifts vehicle off man, saving his life

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Anderson County, Kansas, Sheriff’s Office is crediting a local resident for saving a man’s life on Thursday morning.

Around 9:45 a.m. Thursday, first responders were requested to respond to an address near Westphalia, Kansas, on reports that a vehicle had fallen on a man.

The sheriff’s office says that before first responders arrived, a Westphalia resident was able to lift the vehicle off the man. First reponders arrived and started to provide care to the man. The man was eventually air-lifted by medical helicopter to a hospital in the Kansas City area.

“I am incredibly proud of our community members who acted as the first, first responders today,” Anderson County Sheriff Wes McClain said in a social media post. “Their quick thinking and bravery helped save this man’s life. This is a testament to the caring spirit of our community.”

