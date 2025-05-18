Sheriff: Man, woman found dead Saturday in Midtown Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said a male and a female were found dead inside of an apartment Saturday night.

Forte said police were called around 5:40 p.m. to a shooting at an apartment building near the intersection of 40th and Troost.

Forte said the male and female victims were located at the apartment building.

Male and Female Found Dead



At 5:40 p.m. @kcpolice dispatched to an apartment building at 40th and Troost on a shooting involving a male and a female.



Adult male and adult female shooting victims located at the apartment building. @KansasCity @JacksonCountyMO pic.twitter.com/yeihv3B3Zz — Darryl Forte' (@sheriffforte) May 18, 2025

This is a developing story and may be updated.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.