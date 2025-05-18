Watch Now
Sheriff: Man, woman found dead Saturday in Midtown Kansas City apartment

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said a male and a female were found dead inside of an apartment Saturday night.

Forte said police were called around 5:40 p.m. to a shooting at an apartment building near the intersection of 40th and Troost.

Forte said the male and female victims were located at the apartment building.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

