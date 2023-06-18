Shooting at 67th, Richmond leaves man dead, woman in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after a shooting Saturday night at 67th Street and Richmond Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department responded to the scene on a reported shooting.

Police found an adult male victim injured from gunfire. He died on the scene, according to KCPD.

An adult female who also suffered apparent gunshot wounds arrived at a fire station near 67th and Richmond. She was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

KCPD homicide detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the area to recover evidence and speak with potential witnesses.

Anyone with information can call KCPD homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

