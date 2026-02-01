Shooting at Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant leaves 1 man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An exchange of gunfire inside a Kansas City, Missouri, restaurant left one man dead and another man injured Saturday night.

A police spokesperson said officers were called around 8 p.m. Saturday to a restaurant located at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and E. 31 Street.

The spokesperson described an “interaction between multiple people” that ended in an exchange of gunfire that struck two men.

One of the men was declared deceased at the scene. The other man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are looking for at least one suspect following the shooting. No suspect information was available.

Police are seeking witnesses inside or near the restaurant at the time of the incident.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.