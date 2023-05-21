Shooting at Klymax Lounge night club in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 3 dead, 2 injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A shooting at a night club early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, left three people dead and two injured.

Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers responded to the shooting at around 1:25 a.m. Sunday at Klymax Lounge night club at 4244 Indiana Ave. and found multiple victims on the scene.

Three shooting victims were initially taken to an area hospital, while two died on the scene. One victim taken to the hospital later died from gunfire injuries.

Police say one victim was found outside the night club and another was found in a business.

Of the two injured victims, one suffered critical injuries, while the other is in stable condition.

KCPD detectives are processing the scene for evidence and are speaking to potential witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCPD detectives at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. Information leading to an arrest could lead to a reward of up to $25,000.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

