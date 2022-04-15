Shooting critically wounds one Friday in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person suffered critical injuries from a Friday afternoon shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m. at 3800 Gregory Boulevard.
No word on what led to the violence.
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department detectives and other crime scene investigators are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
