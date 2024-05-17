Shooting leaves child critically injured Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A child is in critical condition after a shooting Thursday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to a reported shooting around 10:55 p.m. Thursday in the 9100 block of Raytown Road.

Police discovered a female child under the age of 6 who was struck by gunfire.

The child was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is not known at this time.

KCPD is investigating the shooting.

—

