Shooting leaves man critically injured near Center High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was critically injured in a Kansas City, Missouri, shooting on Monday afternoon.
The incident happened in the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle, which is near Center High School, at around 3:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to an area hospital.
No other information on the victim or a suspect was immediately available.
