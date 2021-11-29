Shooting leaves man critically injured near Center High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man was critically injured in a Kansas City, Missouri, shooting on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened in the 8700 block of Chestnut Circle, which is near Center High School, at around 3:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital.

No other information on the victim or a suspect was immediately available.

