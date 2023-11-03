Shooting victim dies after overnight altercation at Kansas City convenience store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man died at an area hospital following an altercation at a convenience store overnight.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says officers were dispatched to Truman Medical Center just after 3:45 a.m. on a reported shooting.

Officers arrived to learn a male victim with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds was dropped off from a private vehicle.

Just after 6:00 a.m. detectives were notified the man, 22 year-old Mihail, Martinez-Aguilar died in surgery.

Homicide detectives say a small crime scene was located at a nearby convenience store in the 4800 block of Independence Avenue.

It was determined that Martinez-Aguilar and suspect knew one another and were involved in an argument before the shooting occurred.

Detectives are working to develop a person of interest responsible, and do not have anyone in custody at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816 474-TIPS

