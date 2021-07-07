Shooting victim dropped off at Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man suffering from life-threatening wounds was dropped off Wednesday outside the Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department.

Police said that he was left at the city building, located at 2401 Troost Ave., around 3:40 p.m.

Officials said he was shot in the leg.

There is no additional information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

