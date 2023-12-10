Watch Now
NewsKansas City Public Safety

Actions

Shooting victim was dropped off at Research Medical Center Saturday night in critical condition

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 10:55 PM, Dec 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-09 23:55:04-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Research Medical Center staff notified officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Saturday night of a shooting victim who was dropped off at the emergency room in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with KCPD.

Around 6:22 p.m. police were notified of the shooting victim.

The location of the shooting is under investigation by KCPD.

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone