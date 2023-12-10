Shooting victim was dropped off at Research Medical Center Saturday night in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Research Medical Center staff notified officers with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department Saturday night of a shooting victim who was dropped off at the emergency room in critical condition, according to a spokesperson with KCPD.

Around 6:22 p.m. police were notified of the shooting victim.

The location of the shooting is under investigation by KCPD.

