Shooting wounds two men Tuesday afternoon in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Gunfire wounded two men, one of them critically, Tuesday afternoon in an east Kansas City, Missouri, neighborhood.

The shooting happened near East 68th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue, police said.

The second victim suffered serious wounds.

No word on what led to the violence.

