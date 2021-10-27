Shots fired at tree trimmers in Bates County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Bates County Sheriff’s Office was informed around noon on Tuesday that an individual was shooting at tree trimmers in rural southwest Butler, according to a news release.

The release states that the reporting party recalled trimming trees around power lines when a “2015 or newer, lifted black Dodge truck with oversized tires, [was] racing carelessly down the road.”

When the trimmers motioned for the vehicle to slow down, the driver quickly stopped, got out and shot at least two rounds “at or near the tree trimmers.”

The truck occupants are described as a short, stocky male in his 20s along with a blonde female that was taller than the male.

Shell casings are being processed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for DNA, fingerprints and ballistic comparisons, per the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact a detective at 660-679-3232.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .