Shots fired near DeLaSalle Education Center graduation Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Shots were fired near a graduation ceremony Saturday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department received a report of shots fired at 1:40 p.m. near DeLaSalle Education Center, located at 3737 Troost Avenue.

The education center was holding a graduation ceremony at the time, police confirmed. The shots fired incident did not involve the graduation, per KCPD.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

