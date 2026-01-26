Shots fired toward Parkville snowplow driver in road rage Monday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A suspect was taken in for questioning Monday after their alleged role in firing shots at a Parkville snowplow driver.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place around 9 a.m. Monday in the Thousand Oaks subdivision.

The driver of a black SUV fired shots toward the snowplow driver. The driver was not struck.

Police say the driver of the SUV was later located and taken into custody in Kansas City, Missouri.

The driver allegedly admitted to firing the weapon during the incident.

The case is being presented to the Platte County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.

