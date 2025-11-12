Significant damage to Olathe home following fire Tuesday; crews rescue iguana

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Olathe home suffered significant damage in a fire Tuesday night that displaced six people.

Just after 7 p.m., crews were dispatched to a home near W. 167th Street and Warwick Street on reports of a kitchen fire.

An Olathe Fire Department spokesperson said three adults and three children were alerted to the fire thanks to smoke alarms. The six people were able to evacuate the home and were not injured.

As part of their work to put out the blaze, firefighters rescued a pet iguana from inside the home.

The spokesperson described damage to the home as "significant."

Smoke alarms alerted residents to a fire in the kitchen near 167th St and Warwick St just after 7 pm. Firefighters safely recovered an iguana from the home. This family pet appears to be doing well. Damage is significant. Three adults and three children displaced. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/f0EkjGG7EO — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) November 12, 2025

