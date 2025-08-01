Update: Silver advisory canceled for missing Kansas City, Missouri, man, 70

UPDATE, 11:15 a.m. | Police say the man has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL REPORT | Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have issued a silver advisory for a missing 70-year-old man.

The man checked out of a local hotel at 9484 Marion Ridge around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 31, and left driving a gray 2022 Honda HR-V with Oklahoma license plates. His vehicle was last seen in the area of Parvin Road and Corrington Avenue in KCMO.

The man may be suffering from dementia and or experiencing cognitive impairment.

The man is described as a Black male, 5’11”, 170 pounds, with bald hair and brown eyes, and wears glasses. He was last wearing blue jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone with information about the man should call 911 or KCMO police at 816-234-5043.

