Silver Alert issued by Kansas City, Missouri police for missing 66-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert for a missing 66-year-old man was issued Monday by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Travis Blackmon was last seen on February 9 after being released by law enforcement at East 25th and Campbell streets in Kansas City.

Blackmon is Black, 6 feet, one inch tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes.

No information was available on what Blackmon was wearing when he was last seen.

He suffers from bi-polar disorder, schizophrenia and dementia.

Anyone with information about Travis Blackmon should call 911.

