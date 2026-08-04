Silver Alert canceled for missing 86-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE | The Silver Alert for Alfred Brown has been canceled after he was found safe.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department issued a Silver Alert Monday evening for a missing 86-year-old man.

Authorities say Alfred Brown was last seen at 1 p.m. Monday. He was sitting on the porch of his residence at 10721 Marsh Ave. in KCMO.

Brown is described as a Black male, 5'7" tall, 135 pounds, with black/gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a red hat, a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants, and gray or tan house slippers when he was last seen.

Brown has dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911.

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