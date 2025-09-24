Silver alert issued for missing Kansas City, man, 69

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man.

Larry Eugene Tucker was last seen around 9 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of E. 57th Street and Forest Avenue in KCMO.

Police say Tucker’s caregiver found the back door of their home was open and noticed Tucker missing.

Tucker is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing red-striped pajama pants and a white T-shirt.

Tucker has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information should call 911 or KCPD’s missing persons unit at 816-234-5043.

