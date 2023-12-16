Silver alert issued for missing Kansas City, Missouri, woman 75

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Kansas City, Missouri, police have issued a Silver alert for a missing 75-year-old woman.

Troopers say Nancy Jo Johnson was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday leaving her home in the 3200 block of Cleveland Avenue and hasn’t been heard from since.

Johnson has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

She is described as a Black female, five-feet, six-inches tall, 210 pounds, with a brown wig and brown eyes. Johnson, who walks with a cane, was wearing a white night gown when she left her home.

Anyone with information about Johnson should call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5043.

