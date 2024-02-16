Lawrence woman reported missing found dead in Wyandotte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence woman who was reported missing by police Friday was found dead in Wyandotte County, police said.

The Lawrence Police Department had issued a silver alert for a missing 71-year-old woman.

Viki Peterson last spoke to her family on the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 15. The last recorded location from her cell phone was in a field in Leavenworth County.

Authorities responded to the location but were unable to locate Peterson or her blue Jeep Liberty with Kansas plates URG365.

Police later reported she was found dead, and no criminal activity is suspected. Her family was been notified.

